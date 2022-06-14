Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 10,644 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after buying an additional 400,113 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Dollar General by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,009,000 after buying an additional 340,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar General by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,599,000 after buying an additional 202,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.25.

NYSE:DG opened at $230.93 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

