Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases 3,620 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 880.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Match Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.87 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

