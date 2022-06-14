Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 2.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG3 Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 36,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $242.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.12. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

