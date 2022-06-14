Scholtz & Company LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scholtz & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.36.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP opened at $208.07 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.55 and a 200-day moving average of $243.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

