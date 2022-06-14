Scholtz & Company LLC Cuts Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,488 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAA. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.55. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $63.49.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

