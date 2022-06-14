Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SGLDF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,763. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.11.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre Gold Mines (SGLDF)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.