Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SGLDF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,763. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.11.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

