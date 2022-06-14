Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,511 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after acquiring an additional 585,613 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $82.47.
