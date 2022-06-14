Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 620,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,557,000 after buying an additional 134,550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 479,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after buying an additional 30,064 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 174,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 99,989 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $331.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $131.94 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

