Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. Visa accounts for about 3.7% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 232,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 124,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $192.26 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $365.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.60.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

