Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $625,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

