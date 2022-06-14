Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.80.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

