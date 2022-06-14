Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.8% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 103,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Biogen by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,918,000 after acquiring an additional 67,283 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $192.16 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $410.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

