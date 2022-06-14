Roger Yates Buys 10,000 Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating) insider Roger Yates purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 778 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £77,800 ($94,428.94).

Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 775.47 ($9.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 842.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 949.73. The company has a market cap of £317.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 722.37 ($8.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,444 ($17.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00.

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

