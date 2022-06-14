Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/14/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from $330.00 to $170.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $265.00.

6/2/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $497.00 to $261.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2022 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital.

4/21/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $450.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $605.00.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $550.00.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $590.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $590.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $342.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $420.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $605.00.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $293.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $562.00.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $300.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $465.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $460.00.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $600.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $555.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $640.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $600.00 to $400.00.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $420.00 to $260.00.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $409.00 to $300.00.

4/19/2022 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock.

NFLX stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,540,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,076,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 12.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in Netflix by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Netflix by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,899 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, ESG Planning acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

