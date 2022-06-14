ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management Acquires 106,499 Shares

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 106,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $468,595.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,710,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,526,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SOL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,038. ReneSola Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $297.41 million, a PE ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 2.27.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. ReneSola had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 1,459,644 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth about $7,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 434.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 615,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 246,031 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 54,436 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

