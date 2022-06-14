ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management Acquires 106,499 Shares

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 106,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $468,595.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,710,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,526,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SOL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,038. ReneSola Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $297.41 million, a PE ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 2.27.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. ReneSola had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
About ReneSola (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReneSola (SOL)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.