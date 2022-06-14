Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.64

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 369663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Separately, Citigroup cut Rakuten Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

