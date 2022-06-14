Q Global Advisors LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPOF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter worth $355,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

