Q Global Advisors LLC Sells 80,000 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Q Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth $136,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

