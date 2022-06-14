Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,000 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

Shares of VPCB stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.