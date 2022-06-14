Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases 137,750 Shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) by 281.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,750 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger makes up about 0.4% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRIV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRIV stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.22.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

