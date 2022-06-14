Q Global Advisors LLC Acquires 10,863 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARYE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter valued at $11,796,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter valued at $4,940,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter valued at $4,575,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter valued at $2,470,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter valued at $1,480,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.