Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Up 131.2% in May

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, an increase of 131.2% from the May 15th total of 124,500 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

