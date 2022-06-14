PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 162,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,100. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.1474 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

