Project TXA Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $103,882.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00389989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00511119 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

