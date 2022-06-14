Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,461,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,406 shares during the period. Primo Water comprises approximately 6.4% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $113,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.50 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $20.12.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

