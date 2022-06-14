Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 70 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $21,754,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $237.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

