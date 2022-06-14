Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after acquiring an additional 323,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $276.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.11.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.53.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

