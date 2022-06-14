Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.6% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $166.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $451.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $164.03 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.65.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

