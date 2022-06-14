Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 232,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after acquiring an additional 207,482 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,005.9% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 190,875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 163,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 149,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

