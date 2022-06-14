Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Sells 119,020 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,020 shares during the quarter. Masonite International comprises 10.3% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 6.54% of Masonite International worth $183,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 6,083.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

DOOR opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

