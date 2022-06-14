Planning Center Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 247,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.05 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

