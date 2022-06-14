Planning Center Inc. Makes New $31.56 Million Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,216,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 25.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Planning Center Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $179,819,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,547,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,900,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,047,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

