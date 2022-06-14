Planning Center Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,339 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 4.0% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Cowen began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

NYSE DE opened at $324.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

