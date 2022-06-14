PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 162.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMGC stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.