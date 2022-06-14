Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Purchased by Orchard Capital Managment LLC

Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial accounts for about 2.0% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Steven A. Kass purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.11 per share, with a total value of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,657.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $78,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,603.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

