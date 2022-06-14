PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the May 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PCSV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,054. PCS Edventures!.com has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
About PCS Edventures!.com (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCS Edventures!.com (PCSV)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures!.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.