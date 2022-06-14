PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the May 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PCSV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,054. PCS Edventures!.com has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

