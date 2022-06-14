Patterson Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 716,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,130. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

