Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shares Up 3.3% After Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$40.30 and last traded at C$38.96. 113,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 504,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POU. Raymond James raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.46. The firm has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 3.6853088 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,096. Also, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert sold 16,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$490,918.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at C$1,102,111.12. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $2,717,396.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

