Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.47% of S&P Global worth $534,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in S&P Global by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in S&P Global by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 47,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

Shares of SPGI opened at $321.01 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.