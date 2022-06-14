Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $452.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,379,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289,732 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $452,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

