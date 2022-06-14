Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,375 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.5% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,002,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $453.00 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $377.12 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

