Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.
PAM opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $25.86.
Pampa Energía Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.