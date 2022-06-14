Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

PAM opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.