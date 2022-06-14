Oxen Tops 1-Day Volume of $469,543.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $17.25 million and approximately $469,543.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,286.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.22 or 0.05421197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024061 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00200796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00568103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00560486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00065197 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,695,818 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

