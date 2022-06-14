Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.57 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0993 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $68.57 million and $37.36 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

