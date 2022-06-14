Orchard Capital Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 56.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banner by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banner stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

BANR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banner Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.