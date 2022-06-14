Orchard Capital Managment LLC Has $8.10 Million Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. AZZ comprises approximately 2.4% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 0.59% of AZZ worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AZZ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in AZZ by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in AZZ by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.31. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.23 million. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

About AZZ (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.