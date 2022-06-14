Orchard Capital Managment LLC Acquires 24,200 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re accounts for about 3.3% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 20.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 69,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $263.95 million, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.95 million during the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

