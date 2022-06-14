Open Platform Market Cap Tops $535,318.94 (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $535,318.94 and $1,324.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

