ODUWA (OWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,281.05 or 0.99973450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00029178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00018446 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001146 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

