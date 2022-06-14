OceanEx Token (OCE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,651.00

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $463,831.98 and $1,651.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

